LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, on Wednesday ordered all the departments concerned to pursue long-term strategies for better environment management in coordinated and organised manner and submit monthly compliance reports to the court.

The Senior Judge Mr. Justice Jawwad Hassan said that clean and healthy environment was the right of all citizens and departments concerned needed to enforce environment protection laws and rules in letter and spirit to work in coordination with one another to transform Multan into a 'green city' and extensive plantation and greenery along M3 motorway to turn it into 'green corridor'.

A coordinated and organized effort by all departments was mandatory to counter the growing environmental challenges, the judge observed.

The judge issued the order in response to a petition filed by advocate Tahir Jameel seeking court's orders for maximum plantation and effective steps to counter pollution including smog.

The order said that all the departments concerned should depute a focal person who should submit monthly compliance report to deputy registrar (Judicial).

Justice Jawwad Hassan appreciated departments ongoing efforts in addressing environmental pollution challenge but termed them insufficient and added that still more effort was needed to counter pollution in Multan city.

The judge also appreciated petitioner for their efforts towards the goal of clean and green environment but added that they should have approached the authorities concerned first before knocking at the door of the court.

Secretary Services (S&GAD) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, who appeared before the court on behalf of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, informed the court that twelve departments and some central departments had been asked to do extensive plantation across south Punjab landscape. He said that secretary (I&C) had been nominated as focal person for South Punjab Secretariat.

Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan appeared before the court along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and informed that action was being taken against smoke emitting brick kilns while Miyawaki forests were being developed in urban areas including one at Aam Khas Bagh and the other at Qasim Bagh. She submitted a detailed report regarding performance of departments. Court commended steps taken by the divisional administration, MDA and PHA.

National Highway Authority (NHA) officials said that they had finalised a horticulture plan for M3 motorway that would cover all interchange, rest areas, and service areas. Moreover, a green fence was also being developed on both sides of motorway, they added.