LHC Warns Of Emergency Measures Over Delayed Water Meter Installation
March 14, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday warned of imposing emergency measures over the delayed installation of water meters, expressing dissatisfaction with the performance of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).
Justice Shahid Karim heard a set of petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others, highlighting the ineffective measures to tackle smog.
During the proceedings, WASA submitted a report stating that it was in the process of installing 1,000 water meters. However, the court criticized the slow pace of implementation and directed the agency to submit an updated report by next Friday.
The court also took up a report from the Transport Department, presented by a provincial law officer. It revealed that meetings had been held with 18 transport companies, who had had licenses to manufacture auto and loader rickshaws.
The report further stated that discussions were underway to convert loader rickshaws to electric power, with a proposal to turn metro stations into charging points.
To which, the court stressed the need to provide incentives to companies promoting electric vehicles and urged the government to formulate a policy to support the transition.
In a separate directive, the court suggested that the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) establish Miyawaki forests in all housing societies. It also proposed tax relief for individuals constructing environmentally friendly buildings.
The hearing was adjourned for a week, with the court seeking implementation reports from all relevant departments by next Friday.
