LHC Warns Of Impounding Smoke-emitting Motorcycles
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday hinted at impounding motorcycles that emit excessive smoke after issuing a warning post-Ramadan.
The court also directed authorities to formulate a policy for canceling the registration of smoke-emitting vehicles.
Additionally, the court ordered the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) and the Transport Department to submit a detailed report on the matter at the next hearing.
Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.
During the hearing, the court remarked that nearly every fifth motorcycle in Lahore emits smoke and should be taken off the roads if it continues to violate environmental regulations.
The court directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to present a comprehensive plan for managing school traffic. It also instructed authorities to create a policy that provides tax exemptions for green buildings.
Furthermore, the court ordered schools to establish designated parking areas after the summer vacations to reduce congestion.
At this stage, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed the court that WASA plans to purchase 200,000 water meters between 2025 and 2026.
In response, the court stressed that these meters must be acquired promptly to prevent water wastage. It also directed all relevant departments and deputy commissioners to take measures to stop use of sewage water for irrigation.
The court emphasized the need for the Transport Department to take immediate steps to control vehicle emissions.
A commission member revealed that the LDA has state-of-the-art sports facilities that remain unused. The court suggested making these facilities available to smaller schools.
A counsel for the LDA submitted a report on the city’s traffic congestion and requested the court to direct the Planning and Development (P&D) Department to release funds.
Meanwhile, PDMA Director Malik Hameedullah informed the court that the authority could facilitate tree plantation efforts by the corporate sector. He proposed using a mobile application to coordinate the supply and maintenance of trees between institutions.
Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until after the Eid holidays.
Recent Stories
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin crackdown: illegal structures demolished, 6 held in encroachment drive2 minutes ago
-
LHC warns of impounding smoke-emitting motorcycles3 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for evident based policy to combat loss of glacial mass12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture dept organizes largest afforestation event12 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up, pillion riding banned on Yom-e-Ali13 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalises for main procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A)22 minutes ago
-
Protest demonstration held to express solidarity with Palestinians22 minutes ago
-
President calls for electricity, water savings22 minutes ago
-
CS reviews digitalization of land records, E-Title Transfer22 minutes ago
-
Govt pursuing policies on climate action: PM22 minutes ago
-
World Down Syndrome Day 2025 observed23 minutes ago