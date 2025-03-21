LHC warns of impounding smoke-emitting motorcycles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday hinted at impounding motorcycles that emit excessive smoke after issuing a warning post-Ramadan.

The court also directed authorities to formulate a policy for canceling the registration of smoke-emitting vehicles.

Additionally, the court ordered the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) and the Transport Department to submit a detailed report on the matter at the next hearing.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the hearing, the court remarked that nearly every fifth motorcycle in Lahore emits smoke and should be taken off the roads if it continues to violate environmental regulations.

The court directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to present a comprehensive plan for managing school traffic. It also instructed authorities to create a policy that provides tax exemptions for green buildings.

Furthermore, the court ordered schools to establish designated parking areas after the summer vacations to reduce congestion.

At this stage, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed the court that WASA plans to purchase 200,000 water meters between 2025 and 2026.

In response, the court stressed that these meters must be acquired promptly to prevent water wastage. It also directed all relevant departments and deputy commissioners to take measures to stop use of sewage water for irrigation.

The court emphasized the need for the Transport Department to take immediate steps to control vehicle emissions.

A commission member revealed that the LDA has state-of-the-art sports facilities that remain unused. The court suggested making these facilities available to smaller schools.

A counsel for the LDA submitted a report on the city’s traffic congestion and requested the court to direct the Planning and Development (P&D) Department to release funds.

Meanwhile, PDMA Director Malik Hameedullah informed the court that the authority could facilitate tree plantation efforts by the corporate sector. He proposed using a mobile application to coordinate the supply and maintenance of trees between institutions.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until after the Eid holidays.