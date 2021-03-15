UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Will Hear NAB's Petition For Cancellation Of Maryam Nawaz's Bail Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 41 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:28 AM

LHC will hear NAB's petition for cancellation of Maryam Nawaz's bail today

The anti-graft body in its plea has said that Maryam Nawaz who is currently on bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case is not cooperating with the investigators and is taking undue advantage of the bail.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) The Lahore High Court will take up today petition moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of PML-N- Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

A LHC division comprising Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asghar Giral will hear the petition of NAB.

A NAB prosecutor had earlier filed the petition before LHC submitting that Maryam Nawaz was on bail for a long time but she was not cooperating with the Bureau teams.

The prosecutor said that they wanted to question Maryam Nawaz regarding her role Chaudhary Sugar Mills and other reference. He asked the court to cancel her bail, so that she could be asked about her alleged in Chaudhary Sugar Mills reference and other cases.

Maryam Nawaz had secured bail from the Lahore High Court in money laundering case against her in Nov 2019.

Yesterday, she said that Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani won Senate Chairman election and she also congratulated him in a tweet.

On other hand,Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to take mega corruption crimes cases to their logical conclusion and no one would be allowed to escape from ongoing accountability process.

He was talking to a tv channel about NAB approaching Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case that she have to reach a plea bargain with authorities if she wants any relief.

"Go wherever you want Maryam Nawaz but first return the looted money of Pakistan," he criticized.

He said his government was determined not to forgive the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) unless they pay back the looted public money.

He said that NAB is investigating the cases of money laundering and other corruption professionally and on merit as per law.

Replying a question, he said public only wanted to know the reality of looters and plunders behind their innocent faces, adding, no NRO will be given to anyone, but yes an option of plea bargain is available for everyone.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Prime Minister Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Yousaf Raza Gillani Pakistan Peoples Party Money 2019 Muslim TV From Government Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Punjab Higher Education & IT Minister Raja Yassir ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan over las ..

14 minutes ago

OPPO Welcomes Maya Ali as the Newest Addition to t ..

15 minutes ago

Following sub sectors of Islamabad are being selae ..

19 minutes ago

SHUAA Capital leads US$50 million Sukuk funding ro ..

28 minutes ago

Kuwait registers 1,063 new coronavirus cases, 7 de ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.