The NAB has opposed the PML-N's petition and has questioned the jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2019) The Lahore High Court will hear today petition filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif against government's condition of surety bond for former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) to go to London for medical treatment.



A LHC division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will take up the petition. The bench admitted the petition for regular hearing while announcing verdict reserved after lenghty arguments of both sides.

During the proceedings, the bench asked the law officer to provide a copy of the response to the counsel of the petitioner and gave them time to read the government's response. The law officer who was representing the Federal government said that a 45-page detailed reply had been submitted to the court by the government.

At this, the court gave time to Advocate Amjad Pervez, the counsel of Shehbaz Sharif, to read the response of the federal government.

The federal government in its reply opposed the PML-N's petition saying that the Lahore High Court does not have jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The court was told that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go to London for four weeks despite that cases against Nawaz Sharif were being heard in various courts of the country. The government said Nawaz's name was added to the ECL based on the recommendataion of National Accountability Bureau and pleaded the court to dismiss the petition for not being maintable.



Advocate Amjad Pervez, the counsel of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, however, opposed the federal government's stance saying that the Lahore High court has the authority to hear the petition.

He argued that several judgements of superior courts supported his point. He also presented copies of court orders to support his argument for Nawaz's name to be taken off the ECL unconditionally.

The counsel said that no person could be deprived of his rights. He als gave example of former military ruler Gen (retired) Pervez Musharraf who was allowed to travel abroad. On it, the bench objected to the stance of the federal government saying that that the case of Pervez Musharraf could be presented here as an example when he allowed to fly abroad.



During the hearing, Justice Najfi observed that the NAB referred the matter of removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL to the government. On it, the petitioner's counsel argued that the government was responsible and the NAB in its letter had clearly stated that the authority to add or remove Names from the ECL rested with the federal government.

The lawyer argued that the federal law minister had asked NAB to again clarify its stance on the matter.

After hearing both sides, the bench reserved the judgement on maintainability of the PML-N's petition.



On Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif approached the Lahore High Court saying that his brother Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill and he needed immediate treatment abroad. He said that the government's medical board had also recommended his treatment in London for his unstable platelets.

He asked the court to declare the government's condition of submission of surety bond by Nawaz Sharif for removal of his name from the ECL as null and void and order his treatment abroad.