LHC will take up Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on April 27

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the matter of Khawaja Asif who is currently in jail in assets beyond means case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear bail petition of PML-N leader and former defence minister Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case on April 27.

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the bail petition of PML-N leader.

Khawaja Asif had moved his bail petition, saying that he was innocent and had nothing to do with the allegation of corruption. He asked the court to grant him bail in the case.

However, National Accountability Bureau approached the court and pleaded it reject his bail plea. The court had directed NAB to file reference.

It may be mentioned here that PML-N leader is in jail on judicial remand.