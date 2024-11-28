LHCBA Bahawalpur Delegation Calls On IUB VC
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A delegation of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Bahawalpur called on The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, here on Thursday.
The delegation comprised LHCBA Bahawalpur President Sardar Abdul Basit Khan, General Secretary Sohail Akhtar Alakra, Joint Secretary Mian Saadat Ali Nadeem, Finance Secretary Imran Mason, library Secretary Muhammad Tufail Thakur and Executive Members Safwan Raza Abbasi and Ahmed Daud Chauhan. Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib, and Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad were also present at the occasion.
The lawyers delegation appreciated the efforts made towards restoration of the LLB admissions and emphasized the importance of this programme.
The VC said the case for the new infrastructure of the Faculty of Law had been presented to the syndicate and the construction work would start soon. He highlighted its importance by calling the LLB program a flagship program of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib said that this meeting reflects the long-standing relationship of the Faculty of Law with the High Court Bar Association. On this occasion, the services of President High Court Bar Association Sardar Abdul Basit Khan, and General Secretary Sardar Sohail Akhtar Alakra were also appreciated, who thoroughly presented the university’s case before the Pakistan Bar Council and made special recommendations for it.
Special thanks were also extended to Joint Secretary Mian Saadat Ali Nadeem, who donated a large amount of books for the Law Library as a gift. Earlier, he had also donated 250 books as a gift. High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur assured its cooperation in establishing a computer lab consisting of fifty computers. This collaboration will prove to be an important step in improving the quality of education for students.
