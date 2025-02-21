Open Menu

LHCBA Elections To Be Held On Feb 22

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 09:30 PM

LHCBA elections to be held on Feb 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The annual elections of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2025-26 will be held on Saturday (February 22).

At least 34,000 registered voters will exercise their right to franchise, as seven aspirants are in the race for the offices of President, Vice President, and Secretary.

The contest will once again witness a showdown between the traditional rival groups - Independent and Professional - for the President's slot. Asif Niswana is the nominee of the Professional Group, led by Hamid Khan, while Saqib Akram Gondal, who is making a second attempt at the role, is being supported by the Independent Group - also known as the Asma Jehangir Group.

The race for Vice President features a three-way contest between Abdul Rehman Ranjha, Haseeb Bin Yousuf, and Abdul Razzaq Chadhar.

Notably, Abdul Rehman Ranjha and Haseeb Bin Yousuf were unsuccessful in their bids last year.

Meanwhile, the position of Secretary will see a direct contest between Qasim Ijaz Samra and Farrukh Ilyas Cheema. Samra, who was the runner-up in last year’s elections, is determined to secure victory this time.

In a rare occurrence, Haam Bin Shoaib Kamboh has been elected unopposed as Finance Secretary - marking the first such unchallenged victory in nearly 15 years. The last instance of an unopposed election was during the lawyers' movement when Justice M.A. Shahid Siddiqui was elected as President.

According to the Election board, eight polling booths have been set up, and voting will take place from 9 AM to 5 PM without any break. A biometric system will be used to ensure a transparent electoral process.

Recent Stories

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

36 minutes ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

36 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

1 hour ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

1 hour ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

1 hour ago
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

1 hour ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

2 hours ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

2 hours ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan