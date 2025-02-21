LHCBA elections to be held on Feb 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The annual elections of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2025-26 will be held on Saturday (February 22).

At least 34,000 registered voters will exercise their right to franchise, as seven aspirants are in the race for the offices of President, Vice President, and Secretary.

The contest will once again witness a showdown between the traditional rival groups - Independent and Professional - for the President's slot. Asif Niswana is the nominee of the Professional Group, led by Hamid Khan, while Saqib Akram Gondal, who is making a second attempt at the role, is being supported by the Independent Group - also known as the Asma Jehangir Group.

The race for Vice President features a three-way contest between Abdul Rehman Ranjha, Haseeb Bin Yousuf, and Abdul Razzaq Chadhar.

Notably, Abdul Rehman Ranjha and Haseeb Bin Yousuf were unsuccessful in their bids last year.

Meanwhile, the position of Secretary will see a direct contest between Qasim Ijaz Samra and Farrukh Ilyas Cheema. Samra, who was the runner-up in last year’s elections, is determined to secure victory this time.

In a rare occurrence, Haam Bin Shoaib Kamboh has been elected unopposed as Finance Secretary - marking the first such unchallenged victory in nearly 15 years. The last instance of an unopposed election was during the lawyers' movement when Justice M.A. Shahid Siddiqui was elected as President.

According to the Election board, eight polling booths have been set up, and voting will take place from 9 AM to 5 PM without any break. A biometric system will be used to ensure a transparent electoral process.