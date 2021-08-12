LHCBA launches plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Rawalpindi, launched a plantation drive under the clean and green Pakistan programme, said LHCBA spokesman here on Thursday.

The LHC Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Sohail Nasir and Bar President Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Advocate launched the campaign by planting a sapling in the LHC, Rawalpindi bench lawn.

He said that more than 200 plants of different types would be planted in the premises of the High Court building during the tree planting campaign.

Member Pakistan Bar Council Syed Qalb Hassan, Member Punjab Bar Council, Basharatullah Khan, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, Tanveer Iqbal Khan, Barrister Bashir Kayani, Shahid Mehmood Abbasi Sheikh Mohammad Suleiman High Court Bar General Secretary Shahid Shehzad Bhatti, Senior Vice President Shahida Tanveer and other officials and members of the bar were present on the occasion