LHCBA President, CCPO Lahore Meet, Stress Better Coordination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Newly elected president of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) and office-bearers Thursday called on Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev in his office and discussed better bar-police coordination

Vice President Suhail Shafique Chauhdry, Secretary Bar Rai Usman Ahmad, Finance Secretary Rana Ali Akhtar Khan and other office-bearers of the association included the delegation. SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed, SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan and other senior officers were present.

The CCPO congratulated Sardar Akbar Dogar over his election as the LHCBA president and presented him a bouquet and honorary shield.

The two sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation and working relationship. Commander Lahore Police Fayyaz Dev reviewed the problems and issued orders to the concerned for their earliest redress. The CCPO said the lawyer community had always played a key role in restoring democracy, provision of justice and maintaining the rule of law in the country, and the Lahore Police greatly valued those efforts.

President LHCBA Sardar Akbar Dogar expressed his gratitude for Lahore Police, particularly CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev for taking personal interest to resolve issues and problems of lawyers community.

