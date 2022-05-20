UrduPoint.com

LHCBA President, CCPO Lahore Meeting Agrees On Enhancing Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 06:51 PM

LHCBA president, CCPO Lahore meeting agrees on enhancing cooperation

President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, along with other office-bearers, met Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana in his office and the two sides agreed on enhancing mutual cooperation and working relationship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, along with other office-bearers, met Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana in his office and the two sides agreed on enhancing mutual cooperation and working relationship.

LHCBA Vice President Suhail Shafique Chaudhry, Secretary Bar Rai Usman Ahmad, Finance Secretary Rana Ali Akhtar Khan and others were part of the delegation.

The CCPO presented the LHCBA president a bouquet and an honorary shield on behalf of the Lahore Police. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest. The city police chief listened to the problems shared by the delegation members and issued orders to the officers concerned for their swift solution.

He said the lawyer community had always played a key role in provision of justice and maintaining the rule of law in the country.

The CCPO said the police had established the police facilitation centre (Khidmat Markaz) on the Lahore High Court Bar premises to provide police related digitalized facilities including certified copies of FIRs, police character certificate, renewal of traffic licence to the lawyer community.

LHCBA President Sardar Akbar Ali expressed his gratitude for the Lahore Police particularly the CCPO Lahore for taking personal interest in resolving issues and problems of the lawyer community.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court Police Traffic

Recent Stories

Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Confirms Rome Sent ..

Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Confirms Rome Sent Its Peace Plan for Ukraine to ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Needs to Determine Ceasefire Conditions - ..

Ukraine Needs to Determine Ceasefire Conditions - Borrell

1 minute ago
 Belgium Detects First Two Monkeypox Cases, France ..

Belgium Detects First Two Monkeypox Cases, France Confirms One Case

1 minute ago
 Sindh Minister asks owners to deposit taxes of tax ..

Sindh Minister asks owners to deposit taxes of tax defaulting vehicles

1 minute ago
 Govt took tough decisions in best national interes ..

Govt took tough decisions in best national interest: Mian Javed Latif

4 minutes ago
 527,355 kids to be vaccinated against polio in Sar ..

527,355 kids to be vaccinated against polio in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.