LHCBA President says AGP Lahore’s office was used against his election campaign

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) Newly elected President of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Chaudhary Tahir Nasrullah Warraich on Wednesday said that he successfully won the bar’s election despite that Attorney General Office strongly opposed him.

“I was elected to the top office of the bar despite that Attorney General Office was used against his votes,” said Chaudhary Tahir Nasrullah Warraich.

However, he said he would work for the welfare of the lawyers community in Lahore.

“I’m thankful to Barrister Ali Zafar—the chairman of Insaaf Lawyers Forum” and to his entire team for their support and I was elected by grace of Almighty Allah as President of Lahore High Court Bar Association,” he added.

LHCBA is the largest bar of the country which always played an important role in welfare of the lawyers community and stood against the tyrants and despots in the past.