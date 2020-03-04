UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHCBA President Says AGP Lahore’s Office Was Used Against His Election Campaign

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:27 PM

LHCBA President says AGP Lahore’s office was used against his election campaign

LHCBA President Tahir Nasrullah Warriach says that he is thankful to Barrister Ali Zafar—the chairman of Insaaf Lawyers Forum and his team for supporting him during election of the bar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) Newly elected President of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Chaudhary Tahir Nasrullah Warraich on Wednesday said that he successfully won the bar’s election despite that Attorney General Office strongly opposed him.

“I was elected to the top office of the bar despite that Attorney General Office was used against his votes,” said Chaudhary Tahir Nasrullah Warraich.

However, he said he would work for the welfare of the lawyers community in Lahore.

Warriach also thanked Insaaf Lawyers Forum Chairman Barrister Ali Zafar for his support during the bar elections

“I’m thankful to Barrister Ali Zafar—the chairman of Insaaf Lawyers Forum” and to his entire team for their support and I was elected by grace of Almighty Allah as President of Lahore High Court Bar Association,” he added.

LHCBA is the largest bar of the country which always played an important role in welfare of the lawyers community and stood against the tyrants and despots in the past.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Lahore High Court Lawyers Ali Zafar Top

Recent Stories

UAE evacuates Arab nationals from China, evacuees ..

15 minutes ago

Coach Silas quits Sporting after latest defeat

3 minutes ago

Louvre museum in Paris reopens after staff end cor ..

3 minutes ago

Shameel CC, Bilal Friends enter into quarter final ..

8 minutes ago

Ukraine, US in Talks to Ensure Russia's Nord Strea ..

3 minutes ago

PAF Chief calls on Somali Air Force Commander Brig ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.