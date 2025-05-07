LHCBA stages rally in support of armed forces, condemns Indian aggression

Members of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) staged a rally on Wednesday to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan and to condemn India's recent acts of aggression

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Members of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) staged a rally on Wednesday to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan and to condemn India's recent acts of aggression.

The rally followed a general house meeting held under the chairmanship of LHCBA President Malik Asif Ahmad Niswana. Addressing the gathering, Niswana strongly criticized India’s actions, stating that the attacks conducted under the cover of darkness reflected India's fear and cowardice. He praised the Pakistani armed forces for delivering a strong and timely response.

Former LHCBA presidents Ahmad Owais and Abdul Rehman Ranjha, along with other senior lawyers, also spoke at the meeting. They condemned the targeting of innocent civilians, terming it a violation of international norms and evidence of India’s cowardly conduct. The speakers affirmed that the legal community stands firmly with the country’s armed forces.

Following the meeting, LHCBA members marched from the bar premises to GPO Chowk, chanting slogans against Indian aggression and in support of the army.