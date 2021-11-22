LHCBA terms fugitive accused address in Lahore conference inappropriate

President Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench Bar Association Sardar Abdul Razzaq Monday termed the video link address of the fugitive accused in the Lahore conference inappropriate

Addressing a press conference here at the LHC bar office, he said that the lawyer's community respected Ali Ahmad Kurd as a lawyer, but his speech was reckless, especially in a conference where delegates from abroad and India were also present.

"Ali Ahmad Kurd should have spoken with care and responsibility," he added.

Sardar Abdul Razzaq, on the occasion, announced that LHCBA would organize a National Kashmir Conference on November 27 to highlight the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

He informed that the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, would preside at the conference while leaders of all political parties and stakeholders have been invited to participate.

"Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Sardar Atiq Ahmed will address the National Kashmir Conference, "he said.

Razzaq said that the political leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami and All Parties Hurriyat conference would also participate in the conference.

The LHCBA praised the media for highlighting the rights of Kashmiri's at the international level.

He added that at the end of the conference, a unanimous declaration would be sent to the United Nations, the European Union, the Human Rights Commission, and the international community.

Sardar Abdul Razaq said that the construction of the lawyer's hospital would be completed soon with the cooperation of the provincial government.

Secretary Bar Shahid Ali Shehzad Bhatti's while a large number of lawyers were present on the occasion.