UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC’s Anti-Terrorism Courts Shut Down Due To COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:24 PM

LHC’s Anti-Terrorism Courts shut down due to COVID-19

The courts have been closed down for next 10 days after some judicial officers and staff members contracted Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATC) in the provincial capital have been shut down after judges and staff members contracted Coronavirus, the latest reports say.

The courts have been shut down for next ten days while all the judges and staff members have gone into isolation.

The development has raised serious questions about Coronavirus SOPs in courts as hundreds and thousands of people appear daily before different courts in the provincial courts.

Senior journalist Wajih Ahmed Sheikh took to Twitter and confirmed this development.

According to the reports, the suspects who arrested in different crimes are kept in already overcrowded jails where implementation on COVID-19 was a big challenge. The prisoners intermingle as they eat and sleep together in cells and units.

The judicial authorities and bar associations have continuously been asking the judicial officers, lawyers and staff members to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs. The majority of the litigants do not follow COVID-19 SOPs in lower courts while situation in the upper courts, especially in high courts is not much different.

Related Topics

Twitter Lawyers All Anti Terrorism Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab govt declares masks mandatory to enter mosq ..

11 minutes ago

NPIs for Ramazan issued in islamabad

1 minute ago

Khyber police seize 44 kg Charas

1 minute ago

Ramzan Sasta Bazaars set up in Dir Lower

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says No Decision Made on Putin's Participa ..

2 minutes ago

People thronged to Sasta Ramadan Bazaar for buying ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.