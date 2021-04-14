LHC’s Anti-Terrorism Courts shut down due to COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The courts have been closed down for next 10 days after some judicial officers and staff members contracted Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATC) in the provincial capital have been shut down after judges and staff members contracted Coronavirus, the latest reports say.

The courts have been shut down for next ten days while all the judges and staff members have gone into isolation.

The development has raised serious questions about Coronavirus SOPs in courts as hundreds and thousands of people appear daily before different courts in the provincial courts.

Senior journalist Wajih Ahmed Sheikh took to Twitter and confirmed this development.

According to the reports, the suspects who arrested in different crimes are kept in already overcrowded jails where implementation on COVID-19 was a big challenge. The prisoners intermingle as they eat and sleep together in cells and units.

The judicial authorities and bar associations have continuously been asking the judicial officers, lawyers and staff members to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs. The majority of the litigants do not follow COVID-19 SOPs in lower courts while situation in the upper courts, especially in high courts is not much different.