LHCseeks OGRA, Others' Assistance In Smuggled Petrol Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought assistance about various law points from Pakistan Customs, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Punjab Chief Secretary till April 20 in a case filed by petrol owners against sealing of their outlets.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, who heard the case, also asked whether the special operating procedures (SOPs), set in the light of prime minister's directions for action against petrol pumps involved in smuggling, were in accordance with the law.

The court further asked whether the SOPs meet the requirements of OGRA and Customs laws, besides seeking a report about action taken against illegal petrol shops in streets.

A counsel for the petitioners argued before the court that the prime minister had issued directions for sealing the petrol pumps involved in the sale of smuggled petrol. He submitted that his clients were not involved in the sale of smuggled petrol but the authorities concerned sealed their petrol pumps on various other charges.

He claimed that the Custom officials issued show cause notices and sealed petrol pumps of his clients immediately, besides registration of the cases.

However, a Federal law officer stated that the petrol pumps were sealed in accordance with the law. The petrol pump owners were not in possession of the crucial K-form which was issued by the Explosives Department after approval for the construction of fuel station was granted by the deputy commissioner's office.

He further submitted that a committee had been set up for affording an opportunity of hearing to the aggrieved petrol pumps.

During the proceedings, the court was also apprised that the authorities concerned had also got many cases registered against the petrol pumps despite assurance given in the court on the last hearing.

The court stopped the authorities from further registration of cases against petrol pumps without satisfying it and sought assistance from respondents till April 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a deadline of four weeks to the Customs Department and other law enforcement agencies to take action against 2,094 illegal petrol retail outlets in three provinces and seized smuggling routes of petroleum products at the border stations across Balochistan.

