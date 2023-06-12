UrduPoint.com

LHEAP Programme Launched To Make City Hepatitis-free

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LHEAP programme launched to make city hepatitis-free

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that a model vaccination centre was being set up with the help of the World Health Organisation to eliminate hepatitis in the Rawalpindi district.

He was addressing the launching of the Local Hepatitis Elimination & Prevention (LHEAP) programme, developed in collaboration with the US-based task force for Global Health, at the Rawalpindi Arts Council on Monday.

Dr Jamal said that four Union Councils (UCs) of Rawalpindi city, which had been declared high-risk UCs for hepatitis, would be screened under the LHEAP project.

He informed that the programme had been started in Union Councils 10, 11, 14 and 15 of the city comprising about 100,000 population.

The minister said that hepatitis was spreading rapidly and around 15 million people, or one in 13, were carriers of hepatitis B or C virus in Pakistan.

Under the programme, he said that free-of-charge diagnosis, vaccination and treatment would be provided to the patients.

The minister that hepatitis would be completely eradicated from these four union councils and plans were underway to extend the same model to the entire district.

He said that provision of modern health facilities to citizens was the priority of the government and all resources were being used in that regard.

Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, Project Incharge of LHEAP in Pakistan Dr Nida Jahanzeb, CEO of Health Rawalpindi Dr Ijaz, and other relevant officials were also present at the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Rawalpindi Nasir Same Event All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charg ..

Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charges

11 minutes ago
 WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency t ..

WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency to bolster news exchange

12 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-membe ..

Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-member gang, 7 companies of launder ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City launches ‘Create with Shams’ platform for AI-powered imag ..

42 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial mark ..

CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial markets developments report for Q1 ..

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative ret ..

Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative returns in July

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.