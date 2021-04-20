UrduPoint.com
LHV Allegedly Strangled Herself To Death At Workplace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:11 PM

A Lady Health Visitor allegedly strangled herself to death at workplace in district Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A Lady Health Visitor allegedly strangled herself to death at workplace in district Rajanpur.

According to official sources, a 23 year old LHV namely Ruqqiya Bibi, in fit of disappointment, allegedly strangled herself to death, at Rural Health Centre Hajipur.

The deceased girl was disappointed following breakage of her engagement.

The police concerned handed over the dead body to heirs after autopsy.

District Police Officer Faisal Gulzaar took notice on the incident and sought complete report from SDPO concerned in this regard.

