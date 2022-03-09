LHVs hold protest to release wages

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Scores of Lady Health Workers (LHVs) held protest at DHQ hospital here Wednesday for not paying wages yet in the wake of offering special duty against Corona.

They shouted slogans against CEO Health and warned of continuing protest until their demands are met and money for their services was issued.

Talking to media, they said they had been deprived of the dues for the last eight months. They said circle of the protest would be extended to rest of Southern Punjab districts.

They demanded of Punjab Health Minister to take notice into the account and issue immediate order to release funds for stipends being pledged with them for corona special duty.