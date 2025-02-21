Open Menu

LHVs Urged To Raise Awareness About Family Planning

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

LHVs urged to raise awareness about family planning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurrat-ul-Ain Memon has urged lady health workers (LHVs) to create awareness among people about family planning.

While addressing a training workshop for LHVs on Friday, she said woman workers were the backbone of the health administration.

She expressed satisfaction over the dedication of LHVs, who were going an extra mile by visiting households and providing essential health services.

"The more families become aware of family planning, the better the results will be in managing population growth," she remarked. She assured workers that her doors were always open for them to discuss any concerns personally and without hesitation.

The workshop was attended by CEO Health Dr. Zafar Abbas and prominent local health expert Dr. Aslam Minhaj.

