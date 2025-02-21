LHVs Urged To Raise Awareness About Family Planning
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurrat-ul-Ain Memon has urged lady health workers (LHVs) to create awareness among people about family planning.
While addressing a training workshop for LHVs on Friday, she said woman workers were the backbone of the health administration.
She expressed satisfaction over the dedication of LHVs, who were going an extra mile by visiting households and providing essential health services.
"The more families become aware of family planning, the better the results will be in managing population growth," she remarked. She assured workers that her doors were always open for them to discuss any concerns personally and without hesitation.
The workshop was attended by CEO Health Dr. Zafar Abbas and prominent local health expert Dr. Aslam Minhaj.
Recent Stories
UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak
UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei
EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE
Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI
UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..
Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation
EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications
ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi all set to host ICC Champions Trophy matches5 minutes ago
-
LHVs urged to raise awareness about family planning5 minutes ago
-
Fake spices manufacturing unit unearthed5 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah to inaugurate springs floral festival at Sukkur IBA15 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrest proclaimed offender15 minutes ago
-
Biker killed in road accident15 minutes ago
-
District administration prepares for Ramazan relief15 minutes ago
-
Punjab home secretary inspects vocational training centre in jail16 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two agents for sending Afghans to Italy on fake passports25 minutes ago
-
WIBCON 2025 empowers women in leadership and business25 minutes ago
-
Ramzan bazaars to offer food on subsidized prices25 minutes ago
-
42 gamblers, drug traffickers held25 minutes ago