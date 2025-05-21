LHWs Protest For Upgradation, Service Structure Under Blazing Sun
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In the scorching heat of Peshawar, Lady Health Workers (LHWs) from across the province once again took to the streets, demanding upgradation of their posts and restoration of their service structure.
The protest took place at the Assembly Chowk on Wednesday where a large number of women workers gathered and raised slogans in favor of their demands.
The protesters emphasized that they have always served on the frontlines during critical health emergencies, including COVID-19 and polio campaigns. Despite their crucial role, they say, their legitimate demands are continuously being ignored by the authorities.
The demonstrators called on the provincial government to immediately approve their upgradation, improve their salaries, and ensure all their rightful benefits, including conveyance allowances. They warned that their protest would continue until all their demands are met.
APP/vak
