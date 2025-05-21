Open Menu

LHWs Protest For Upgradation, Service Structure Under Blazing Sun

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

LHWs protest for upgradation, service structure under blazing sun

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In the scorching heat of Peshawar, Lady Health Workers (LHWs) from across the province once again took to the streets, demanding upgradation of their posts and restoration of their service structure.

The protest took place at the Assembly Chowk on Wednesday where a large number of women workers gathered and raised slogans in favor of their demands.

The protesters emphasized that they have always served on the frontlines during critical health emergencies, including COVID-19 and polio campaigns. Despite their crucial role, they say, their legitimate demands are continuously being ignored by the authorities.

The demonstrators called on the provincial government to immediately approve their upgradation, improve their salaries, and ensure all their rightful benefits, including conveyance allowances. They warned that their protest would continue until all their demands are met.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

40 minutes ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

58 minutes ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

1 hour ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

1 hour ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

1 hour ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

2 hours ago
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

5 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

5 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan