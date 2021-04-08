LHWs stage protest in front of PIDC

Lady Health Workers (LHWs) Thursday staged a protest in front of PIDC against non-acceptance of their demands by the Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Lady Health Workers (LHWs) Thursday staged a protest in front of PIDC against non-acceptance of their demands by the Sindh government.

A large number of LHWs participated in the protest who blocked the road and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

Nasreen, Jamila and others told the media that the protest was being held against non-implementation of service structure and non-regularization of their services. The Sindh government was not accepting their demands, they added.

They demanded that provincial government should accept our demands.