Liaison between banks and exporters imperative to overcome corona: State Bank of Pakistan Governor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Close liaison, better understanding and practical working relationship between banks and exporters were imperative to overcome the threats posed to the global as well as national economy in the wake of the corona crisis, said Mr. Raza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Addressing a zoom conference with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI),he said that the SBP immediately announced a refinance scheme to avoid unemployment due to pandemic. "Similarly the policy rate has also been trimmed gradually to seven percent so that the liquidity problems of SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) sector could be resolved on top priority basis", he told and added that these steps paved the way for revival of the economy.

He said that apprehensions of business community, regarding these schemes and steps, were also dispelled by introducing necessary amendments. However, steps were also being taken to improve the disbursement of loans by selected commercial banks.

Responding to a question, Governor SBP said that refunds of DLTL would be immediately shifted to the accounts of the exporters on the receipt of foreign proceeds. "This process should be completed positively within a period of one week", he added.

Mr Baqir also assured to solve the problems of local business community as early as possible.

Earlier Rana Sikandar Azam Khan President FCCI thanked SPB Governor for extending refinance scheme for another three months and cutting down the policy rate to 7%. He said that zoom conferences have provided them an opportunity to immediately discuss their issues with concerned government departments but he suggested a regular meeting with Governor SBP to cultivate good and cordial relations between the two departments.

He mentioned problems being confronted by the business community due to corona lockdown and elimination of zero-rating scheme for five major export sectors and told that exporters are facing liquidity problems as their capital is unnecessarily piling up with the government kitty.

"In this situation, they have to borrow capital at high markup from the open market to manage their day-to-day affairs", he said and added that it was adding to their cost of production. He stressed the need for a President FCCI said that under the new foolproof automation system for tax refund system, the FBR issues sales tax refunds to exporters by electronically communicating Refund Payment Orders (RPOs) to the State Bank of Pakistan within 72 hours of submission of claim for onward advice to banks for credit into the claimants' bank accounts.

He lamented that this time line was not followed and exporters were facing multiple problems. He stressed the need to make this system practically efficient.

He further said that FBR, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) should also interact more vigorously on the issue of electronic transfer of refunds.

He said that in case the RPOs are difficult to mature, some banking instruments may be introduced for exporters to en-cash it to resolve their liquidity problem. He also requested that the zero-rated regime of five major export sectors may be restored to settle their major issues.

The video conference was also attended by Mr. Saqib Majeed Senior Vice President (SVP), Mr. Billal Waheed Sheikh Vice President (VP) FCCI and Rana Ikram Ullah.