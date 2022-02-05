Liaqat Baloch terms Kashmir as matter of faith, fundamental rights of 15 m people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Ameer of Jamat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch on Saturday said that Kashmir was a matter of faith and fundamental rights of 15 million Muslims and it should be resolved as per resolution of United Nations.

He expressed these views during a rally, organized to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Liaqat Baloch maintained that Kashmiris were struggling for independence for a long time. The Kashmiris were demanding their rights and implementation on resolutions adopted in United Nations.

He observed that the whole Pakistani nation was on street to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The world should take notice of Indian barbarism in IIOJK, he said.

Baloch hoped that the Kashmiris would achieve freedom very soon. India invested billion of Dollars in Afghanistan and it got nothing but disgrace. Kashmiris rejected move of Modi government.

On this occasion, a solidarity Kashmir rally was organized which started from Government Alamdar Hussain College and culminated at Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

President of National Solidarity Council South Punjab Asif Akhwani, Acting Amir Jamat-e-Islami Chaudhary Athar Aziz and hundreds of citizens including women joined the rally.