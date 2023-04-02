UrduPoint.com

Liaqat Baloch Urges CJP To Constitute Full Court To Hear Punjab, KP Elections Case

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court to hear Punjab, KP elections case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaquat Baloch on Saturday has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to "constitute a full court to hear the petition for holding elections in Punjab and KPK provinces".

Talking to the media at the office of Al Khidmat here on Saturday, Baloch said any decision from a smaller bench pertaining to the said matter would further fuel the controversy. He said "the court should keep in view that its decisions should lift the country out of the political crisis".

He observed that 2 judges of the apex court recused from hearing the election's petition.

Baloch criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for misusing his popularity. "His language, attitude and slogans are causing a big divide," he asserted.

The JI's leader said only free, fair and transparent elections could help the country to put an end to the burning political crisis. Baloch reiterated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be turned into a completely autonomous and financially independent entity.

Earlier, he distributed ration bags among the people and appreciated the efforts of Al Khidmat Foundation.

