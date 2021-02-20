Liaqat Khattak de-notified as minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has de-notified, Liaqat Khattak as provincial minister from his office.

A notification issued by KP Administration Department said that KP Governor exercising power under clause 3 of article 132 of the constitution has de-notified Liaqat Khattak, Minister for Irrigation from his office.