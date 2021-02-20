UrduPoint.com
Liaqat Khattak Sacked From KP Cabinet For Supporting PML-N Candidate In PK-63 Bye-election

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Liaqat Khattak sacked from KP cabinet for supporting PML-N candidate in PK-63 bye-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Saturday said that provincial minister, Liaqat Khattak was removed from his portfolio for supporting Pakistan Muslim League(N) candidate in bye-elections on PK-63 constituency Nowshera.

In a statement, he said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of defeat in PK-63 constituency and ordered inquiry into causes of the defeat.

Bangash said that he was removed from provincial cabinet after the approval of Prime Minister for violating party's rules and discipline in bye-elections.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has de-notified, Liaqat Khattak as provincial minister from his office.

A notification issued by KP Administration Department said that KP Governor exercising power under clause 3 of article 132 of the constitution has de-notified , Liaqat Khattak, Minister for Irrigation from his office.

