Liaqat Lehri for provision latest travel facilities to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Mir Liaqat Lehri on Monday said that the provincial government is taking steps to provide modern travel facilities to the people in Quetta.

He said that the number of green buses for Quetta city is being increased and its routes are being expanded, while 5 pink buses would be run for women and children, we all have to play our role together to prevent accidents on national highways.

He said this while addressing a seminar organized by the Transport Department, Government of Balochistan, at the Sikandar Jamali Auditorium.

DIG Motorways Ishafaq Ahmed Khan, Secretary Transport Hayat Khan Kakar, DG Traffic Engineering Bureau Dr. Sajjad, CEO Public Private Partnership Dr. Faisal, transporters Waheed Khan Kakar, Lala Saeed Lehri, Haji Noor Muhammad Shahwani, social worker Ziaur Rehman and others also addressed the seminar.

Mir Liaquat Lehri said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps to provide modern travel facilities to the people, including the construction of national highways.

Thanks to the personal efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, the Federal government has announced the construction of N-25 Chaman, Quetta, Karachi National Highway on the lines of a motorway, which will provide better travel facilities to the people, he said.

He said that precious lives are lost in accidents due to speeding on national highways, we should avoid speeding and wrong driving on national highways.

He said that the main objective of the Transport Department is to ensure the safety of passengers and provide them with dignified travel facilities, for which all available resources are being utilized.

He said that no matter how many good roads we build and introduce modern vehicles, unless the public and drivers are aware of the travel rules.

Mir Liaquat Lehri said that with the efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Secretary Transport Hayat Kakar, we are going to further increase the number of green buses for Quetta city and expand their routes, which would benefit citizens coming from Quetta city and other areas.

He said that keeping in mind the problems of women and girls of schools and colleges, as per the promise of the Chief Minister, 5 pink buses are being run in Quetta city, in which only women would be travel, while 4 green buses have been allocated for the people of Turbat.

DIG Motorways Ishfaq Ahmed Khan said that the National Highways and Motorways Police have been trying to reduce accidents on motorways and national highways, for which several steps have been taken.

In which lectures are being given to drivers of large vehicles, citizens, boys and girls of schools and colleges to make travel safe and avoid accidents, he said.

He said that citizens should also obey traffic rules and avoid speeding and wrong driving.

Secretary Transport Balochistan Hayat Khan Kakar said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Parliamentary Secretary Mir Liaquat Lehri, the transport department is trying to provide modern and safe travel facilities to the citizens and the purpose of today's seminar is also to ensure its implementation by taking suggestions from transporters and citizens.