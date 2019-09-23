Liaqat Qaim Khani handed over to NAB on 14 days physical remand

Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has approved 14 days physical remand of former DG Parks Sindh Liaqat Qaim Khani in assets beyond known sources of income case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has approved 14 days physical remand of former DG Parks Sindh Liaqat Qaim Khani in assets beyond known sources of income case.Former DG Parks Sindh arrested in holding assets beyond known sources of income was presented in the court Monday.The court inquired who is Liaqat Qaim Khani.The learned judge inquired from the accused " are you Liaqat Qaim Khani.The accused replied yes he is Liaqat Qaim Khani.NAB investigation officer said " we have taken picture of Bagh Ibn-e-Q asim; Liaqat Qaim Khawani had left this area of Bagh deliberately in 2005.

Liaqat Qaim Khani as DG Parks made illegal allotments.NAB investigation officer further said the land of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim was given in the illegal possession of Glaxy international. This land was removed from Bagh area record illegally.He stated wealth has been found in the home of Liaqat Qaim Khani.

The things came from where, it has yet to be ascertained. The money trail about the wealth found from the home of Liaqat Qaim Khani has to be obtained from Qaim Khani.NAB while praying the court to grant 14 days physical remand of Liaqat Qaim Khani said that physical remand be granted for investigation from Qaim Khani.The counsel for Liaqat Qaim Khani while opposing the physical remand said no evidence is there against Liaqat Qaim Khani.

There is reverse law in place in Pakistan that first arrest is made then evidence is traced.Liaqat Qaim Khani himself came on rostrum during the hearing and said " I am sugar patient and I take home made meal.

I have to take insulin daily at night. I have not made even a single signature on the allotment of land.The court while hearing the argument handed over Liaqat Qaim Khani to NAB on 14 days physical remand and ordered to present him before it on next hearing.