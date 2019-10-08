Liaqat Qaimkhani sent jail on judicial remand

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday sent former director general Parks Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Liaquat Qaimkhani jail on judicial remand.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the accused person before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand time.

During the course of proceeding, NAB investigation officer apprised the court regarding the development in investigation process from Qaimkhani and prayed the court to grant further 14-day physical remand of accused to which the defense counsel apposed the request.

The defense lawyer said that the NAB had arrested his client who had been retired seven year ago from the post but the no any other official of land department was asked about the alleged corruption.

The NAB IO Asghar Khan said that Liaqaut Qaimkhani was the main custodian when land of Bagh Ibn e Qasim was allotted illegally. If the accused got retirement in 2011 then why he was keeping the original record at his home, he said, adding that the record was deliberately hide at home.

NAB IO said that the department had recovered the record from the accused home and the accused was suspected for hiding more.

After hearing arguments, the judge rejected the request of NAB and sent the accused jail on judicial remand.