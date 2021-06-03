UrduPoint.com
Liaqat Qaimkhani's Indictment Deferred Till June 10

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:43 PM

An Accountability Court on Thursday once again deferred the indictment of former director general Parks Karachi Liaqat Qaimkhani till June 10, and sought details of his property from NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Thursday once again deferred the indictment of former director general Parks Karachi Liaqat Qaimkhani till June 10, and sought details of his property from NAB.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali, conducted the hearing the graft reference against Qaimkhani filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to holding assets beyond known sources of income.

The defence lawyer took the stance that there were no signatures on the documents shared by NAB with them. He prayed the court to bring the objection on record. Umair Malik Advocate argued that copy of documents pertaining to property record, was also not clear.

The court then returned the document to NAB and asked it to refile them after verifying. The lawyer objected that the court had already issued reference number and documents couldn't be returned after it.

The court instructed the NAB to provide clear copy of documents to the defence pertaining to property details.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer also argued in a plea regarding de-seizing of vehicles of his client. He said that NAB had confiscated the vehicles even which were owned by his brothers and company.

The petitioner said that the vehicles were getting rusty and prayed the court to order NAB for de-seizing them. The court sought the details and adjourned hearing till June 10.

