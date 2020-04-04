Liaqat Shahwani confirms 9 more cases as tally rises 184 in Balochistan

Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Saturday said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Saturday said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in province.

He also confirmed nine more cases of corona virus as number of patients reached to 184 in which 47 cases of coronavirus spread on locally basis in the area, saying that app was going to launch for registration of poor people including daily wagers in order to ensure helping of them in better way during lockdown.

Liaqat Shahwani said provincial government has connected to Federal regime for getting necessary medical to cope the COVID-!9 in respective areas of province.

Corona virus will be difficult to control if people do not live in their homes he said advising public that they should follow precautionary measures against the pandemic virus and to prefer staying houses, leaving social distances and avoiding unnecessary traveling.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal has directed concerned officials to expedite measures of precaution against the corona virus in respective areas of province to control the spread of the virus for interest of public health.