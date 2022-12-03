Liaquat Baloch distributes warm beds, wheelchairs among needy, disabled persons

Naib Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and former MNA Liaquat Baloch on Saturday distributed warm beds to the needy people and wheelchairs among the special persons under the winter the package on behalf of Al-Khidmat Foundation, here

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Naib Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and former MNA Liaquat Baloch on Saturday distributed warm beds to the needy people and wheelchairs among the special persons under the winter the package on behalf of Al-Khidmat Foundation, here.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized in a local hall by Jamat Islami's welfare organization Al- Khidmat Foundation in which blankets and warm clothes were arranged for the deserving people while wheelchairs were distributed to the disabled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Liaquat Baloch said that "the political leadership has to take the path of dialogue to get the country out of the political and the economic crisis".

He said Jamat Islami was striving for a "true Islamic system in the country so that it could be saved from all crises".

He proposed that the political and democratic leadership should take the path of dialogue and advance toward elections under proportional representation.