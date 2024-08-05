(@FahadShabbir)

Vice President, Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaquat Baloch on Monday lambasted the Modi regime for its atrocities and inhuman actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) particularly the unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Vice President, Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaquat Baloch on Monday lambasted the Modi regime for its atrocities and inhuman actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) particularly the unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

He was addressing the gathering at Liaquat Bagh on Youm-e- Istehsal being observed with the pledge to continue the support of Kashmiri people.

Baloch said that we are with the people of Kashmir until they get their right to self determination and added the people of Pakistan will continue to support their Kashmiri brethren on every front.

He claimed that revocation actions violated international laws and UN resolutions, and accused the Indian government of stripping Kashmiris of their rights and subjecting them to severe oppression.

The human blood was flowing like water due to the oppression of the Indian fascism and the occupying forces in the held Kashmir.

"After August 5, 2019, Indian fascism has taken away all rights from Kashmiri people. The human, political and democratic rights are being violated.

Many leaders and numerous young men and women in Kashmir have been imprisoned since August 5, 2019, following India's revocation of the region's special status," he added.

He called on the international community to play due role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute.