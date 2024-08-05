Open Menu

Liaquat Baloch Lambasts Modi's Govt For Worst Atrocities In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM

Liaquat Baloch lambasts Modi's govt for worst atrocities in IIOJK

Vice President, Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaquat Baloch on Monday lambasted the Modi regime for its atrocities and inhuman actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) particularly the unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Vice President, Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaquat Baloch on Monday lambasted the Modi regime for its atrocities and inhuman actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) particularly the unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

He was addressing the gathering at Liaquat Bagh on Youm-e- Istehsal being observed with the pledge to continue the support of Kashmiri people.

Baloch said that we are with the people of Kashmir until they get their right to self determination and added the people of Pakistan will continue to support their Kashmiri brethren on every front.

He claimed that revocation actions violated international laws and UN resolutions, and accused the Indian government of stripping Kashmiris of their rights and subjecting them to severe oppression.

The human blood was flowing like water due to the oppression of the Indian fascism and the occupying forces in the held Kashmir.

"After August 5, 2019, Indian fascism has taken away all rights from Kashmiri people. The human, political and democratic rights are being violated.

Many leaders and numerous young men and women in Kashmir have been imprisoned since August 5, 2019, following India's revocation of the region's special status," he added.

He called on the international community to play due role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Water Young Jammu Bagh August Women 2019 All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

12 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

12 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

13 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan