UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liaquat Baloch To Address Press Conference On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Liaquat Baloch to address press conference on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Liaquat Baloch will address a press conference here at 'Markaz Tableeghi Islami' Makki Shah road on Monday afternoon.

The district Amir Jamaat e Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed in a statement said the senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan will address a press conference to discuss current political issues of the country.

The press conference is scheduled to be held at about 2:30 p.m at Markaz Tabligh Islami, Hafiz Tahir said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Hyderabad P

Recent Stories

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

38 minutes ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

53 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.