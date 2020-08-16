Liaquat Baloch to address press conference on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Liaquat Baloch will address a press conference here at 'Markaz Tableeghi Islami' Makki Shah road on Monday afternoon.

The district Amir Jamaat e Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed in a statement said the senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan will address a press conference to discuss current political issues of the country.

The press conference is scheduled to be held at about 2:30 p.m at Markaz Tabligh Islami, Hafiz Tahir said.