Liaquat Baloch To Address Press Conference On Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Liaquat Baloch will address a press conference here at 'Markaz Tableeghi Islami' Makki Shah road on Monday afternoon.
The district Amir Jamaat e Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed in a statement said the senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan will address a press conference to discuss current political issues of the country.
The press conference is scheduled to be held at about 2:30 p.m at Markaz Tabligh Islami, Hafiz Tahir said.