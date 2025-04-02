Liaquat Baloch Urges Political Leadership To Resolve Political Issues Through Dialoge
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Central Deputy Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami and former parliamentary leader Liaquat Baloch has urged the political leadership to come together on the national agenda to get the country out of the prevailing crises as political dialogue was the solution to the country's current problems.
Addressing to family Eid Milan party at a local Banquet, Liaqat Baloch said that the 1973 Constitution is a joint constitution and a document in which the scope of work of all institutions has been determined.
He urged entire national leadership to come together on the national agenda to get resolve political matters unanimously
Baloch further said that two provinces Balochistan, KP are victims of terrorism and difficulties and Sindh is in grip of dacoits and lawlessness.
He said that Pakistan needs that electricity, gas, petrol should be cheap and the tax system should be affordable for the people which will increase industry and business and the people will get sigh of relief.
He eulogized the role of former Ameer Maulana Abdul Waheed Qureshi and Sheikh Shaukat Ali, the late sincere leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and the identity of Hyderabad, who fought for Iqamah and served the people of the city.
Sharing his views on canal issue Liaqat Baloch said that water is life line for us however it could be resolved by highlighting it various forums like Council of Common Interests is a constitutional body and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should sit together to solve the problems for the legitimate rights of the provinces to end mistrust,
He deplored that Israel has reached the peak of its brutality in Gaza and strength of Aqsa has reduced Israel’s pride to dust and forced it to hold talks that will wipe out Hamas.
On this occasion, Ameer District Hafiz Tahir Majeed, former chiefs Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Aqeel Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Shahid Sheikh, Qaim Hanif Sheikh also spoke, while Provincial Information Secretary Mujahid Channa, Nazim Jamiat Rafi Hassan Qazi and local leader Abdul Qayyum were also present on the stage.
Recent Stories
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025
Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March
Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024
UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in Bannu road accident3 minutes ago
-
Liaquat Baloch urges political leadership to resolve political issues through Dialoge3 minutes ago
-
People visits KP CM in droves for Eid greetings3 minutes ago
-
Mela Baharan to begin from April 413 minutes ago
-
Poultry prices remain at record highs in Hazara division during Eid holidays23 minutes ago
-
President Zardari diagnosed with COVID-19, his health condition improving: Dr Asim33 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police issues travel advisory amid increased traffic flow after Eid33 minutes ago
-
Kidnapping, attempted murder suspects arrested53 minutes ago
-
Multan division excels in performance ranking1 hour ago
-
Governor celebrates Eid in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
KP governor spends Eid with people in Dera1 hour ago
-
629 POs among 2346 'criminals' arrested during March1 hour ago