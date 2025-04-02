Open Menu

Liaquat Baloch Urges Political Leadership To Resolve Political Issues Through Dialoge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Central Deputy Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami and former parliamentary leader Liaquat Baloch has urged the political leadership to come together on the national agenda to get the country out of the prevailing crises as political dialogue was the solution to the country's current problems.

Addressing to family Eid Milan party at a local Banquet, Liaqat Baloch said that the 1973 Constitution is a joint constitution and a document in which the scope of work of all institutions has been determined.

He urged entire national leadership to come together on the national agenda to get resolve political matters unanimously

Baloch further said that two provinces Balochistan, KP are victims of terrorism and difficulties and Sindh is in grip of dacoits and lawlessness.

He said that Pakistan needs that electricity, gas, petrol should be cheap and the tax system should be affordable for the people which will increase industry and business and the people will get sigh of relief.

He eulogized the role of former Ameer Maulana Abdul Waheed Qureshi and Sheikh Shaukat Ali, the late sincere leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and the identity of Hyderabad, who fought for Iqamah and served the people of the city.

Sharing his views on canal issue Liaqat Baloch said that water is life line for us however it could be resolved by highlighting it various forums like Council of Common Interests is a constitutional body and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should sit together to solve the problems for the legitimate rights of the provinces to end mistrust,

He deplored that Israel has reached the peak of its brutality in Gaza and strength of Aqsa has reduced Israel’s pride to dust and forced it to hold talks that will wipe out Hamas.

On this occasion, Ameer District Hafiz Tahir Majeed, former chiefs Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Aqeel Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Shahid Sheikh, Qaim Hanif Sheikh also spoke, while Provincial Information Secretary Mujahid Channa, Nazim Jamiat Rafi Hassan Qazi and local leader Abdul Qayyum were also present on the stage.

