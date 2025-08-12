Liaquat Institute of Medical Sciences holds Independence Day event

The Liaquat Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Thatta Campus organized a grand ceremony on Tuesday to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and the thematic event ‘Maraka-e-Haq

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Liaquat Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Thatta Campus organized a grand ceremony on Tuesday to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and the thematic event ‘Maraka-e-Haq. The Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Dr. Ikram ud Din Ujjan attended the event as the chief guest.

The event was also attended by Principal Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi, Director Administration Brigadier (Retd.) Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Admin Officer Ghulam Mustafa, faculty members and a large number of students.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Dr.

Ikram ud Din Ujjan said that Quaid-e-Azam gave us this country, and our armed forces made an example out of those who dared to look at it with evil intent. “We are a responsible nation, and it is our duty to serve the country and the nation", he remarked. He added that our students are highly talented and they made us proud by winning most of the recent sports competitions.

Principal Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi expressed pride in the performance of the students, stating, “We defeated India on the battlefield, now and it is our duty to provide quality education to our youth so that they can serve the nation in a better way.”