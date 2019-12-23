Liaquat National Hospital asked to upgrade its hospital waste management arrangements

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has directed Liaquat National Hospital (LNH) administration to ensure strict compliance to Hospital Waste Management (HWM) Rules 2014, aimed at safe disposal of medical waste

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has directed Liaquat National Hospital (LNH) administration to ensure strict compliance to Hospital Waste Management (HWM) Rules 2014, aimed at safe disposal of medical waste.

The SEPA team, headed by its Additional Director General, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, during its detailed visit to monitor LNH's hospital waste management (HWM) system, had found that insufficient measures were being taken to comply with the relevant laws.

Bashir Ahmed, representing LNH administration, on the occasion briefed the team on their HWM procedure and also assured to remove, what he cited as, minor deficiencies in their HWM system with particular reference to waste segregation and storage processes.

SEPA team had observed that while segregating the infectious and hazardous waste from municipal waste authorized guidelines were not fully followed, putting the health of workers engaged in the subject task under risk.

The team had also pointed out that municipal waste may be kept away from the medical waste during segregation process so as to avoid likelihood of spread of harmful germs through it.

Deficiencies in the storage arrangements for medical waste before sending it to incineration were also identified by the SEPA team and hospital was advised to necessarily adopt measures required to control possible impact harmful for the surrounding environment.

Liaqut National Hospital has further been asked to submit details of its HWM procedure to help additional scrutiny viz-a- viz its compliance to all aspects of environmental regulations of the province.

As per the rules and regulations any manufacturing or service providing unit, which falls under the ambit of SEP Act 2014, even if found having minor level of deficiencies while complying with authorized guidelines then instead of issuing on it any formal notice it is just verbally asked to address the issue pointed out by the regulator.

Under Section 14 of SEP Act 2014 recycling, reuse and dumping of all types of hazardous and infectious waste is strictly prohibited while their handling, transportation and safe disposal must be done in compliance with authorized guidelines.

Failing which violator may be penalized heavily and if violation continues then further penalty on per day basis may be imposed on it.

It is on the directives of Barrister Murtuza Wahab, the Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development that SEPA teams are visiting different private and public sector health care facilities to ensure that hospital waste is safely managed.

SEPA has already issued guidelines, "Sindh Hospital WasteManagement Rules 2014," also available on its website.