Liaquat Shahwani Advises Opposition To Postpone PDM Rallies Amid Covid-19 Surge Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:17 PM

Liaquat Shahwani advises opposition to postpone PDM rallies amid Covid-19 surge cases

The spokesman of Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani Friday appealed that the opposition parties should postponed their Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies in Quetta as the worker participants would further cause in surge for Covid-19 cases in whole province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The spokesman of Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani Friday appealed that the opposition parties should postponed their Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies in Quetta as the worker participants would further cause in surge for Covid-19 cases in whole province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said political leaders should show a responsible behaviour during a natural calamity or a pandemic and they should join hands with the government to ensure Pakistan is safe from a second wave of the pandemic.

He appealed that all the political leaders should keep people on top of their priorities as coronavirus has negatively impacted the national economy, we cannot afford to have a second wave of the virus which is more dangerous as compared to first wave of Covid-19.

Shahwani also expressed regret over the lack of implementation on the SOPs and directed the concerned officials to ensure a complete implementation upon it.

He lamented that the public's irresponsible and lax behaviour was behind the rapid current surge in the COVID19 cases and appealed to media spread awareness regarding COVID second wave.

He also urged the people to cooperate with the government in the fight against expected second wave of coronavirus.

"The people should be careful for themselves and loved ones. This disease [coronavirus] does not come home unless you go out and contract it," he said.

Replying a question, he also mentioned that the venue for the October 25 Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in Quetta has been changed due to security concerns as a threat alert was issued for Quetta and Peshawar by the National Counter Terrorism Authority in which the authority warned that PDM participants should be more careful and canceled their rallies for the safety of public.

More Stories From Pakistan

