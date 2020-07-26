Liaquat Shahwani asks people to celebrate Eid with simplicity

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani on Sunday said there was possibility Coronavirus cases surge again and urged the people to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity to cope the spread of Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference here, he said several cattle markets had been set up out of the city with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to quell the challenge of the Coronavirus for ensuring safety of public.

He further said 60 percent coronavirus had decreased after enhancing testing capacity compared to month of June, saying that 85 percent of Covid-19 patients had been recovered due to provisions of better treatment facilities.

He said that Federal Minister Asad Umar in his recent visit to Quetta, appreciated the efforts of Balochistan government coping the challenge of Coronavirus.

Shahwani said provincial government was taking practical measures to defeat the attack of locust while ready crops including wheat, vegetables and other crops have been affected from locust attacks in respective areas.

He also paid tribute to doctors and paramedical staffs for playing key role at front line to combat the cornavirus in the province.