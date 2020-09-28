Liaquat Shahwani urges public to remain vigilant about COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani Monday urged public specially school administrations to remain cautious in view of expected second wave of coronavirus and strictly adhere to precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his serious concern over an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the province as people and various education institutions did not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Liaquat Shahwani said it was not a good sign that an increase in the coronavirus cases was witnessed during the past one week as our coronavirus cases have nearly tripled.

He said Balochistan government had proposed delaying the resumption of Primary schools by 15 days during today's National Command and Control (NCOC) meeting in view of citing resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Following rules related to the prevention of Covid-19 is the need of the hour, he said, adding, school staff must ensure social distancing is being followed according to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and education.

Shahwani said 500 cases have been reported in the last 12 days "which is alarming" and added that committees led by deputy commissioners have been formed in all districts to evaluate the on ground situation of the Covid-19 resurgence.

He said that "nothing will be rushed without proper consultations and students' safety will be the top priority while making any further decision".

The measures for reopening schools include cleaning of classrooms and grounds and spraying disinfectant around their facilities to reduce the risk of infections, he added.

The schools asked to have soap, masks and hand sensitizers and clean washbasins for students, he mentioned.

He said the number of students in a class has been reduced, which means that half of the students are attending the session one day and a half will do it the other day. Students will have to wear face masks at all times.

The spokesperson also said the government had decided to increase testing to a "maximum level" in all educational institutions, adding that the government had also distributed sanitizers in schools.