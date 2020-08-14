UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liaquat University Hospital Celebrates Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:14 PM

Liaquat University hospital celebrates Independence Day

The Independence Day ceremony was organized at Liaquat University (LU) hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro on Friday where the national flag was hoisted by acting Medical Superintendent Dr. Nazir Haider Shah and the national anthem was played

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Independence Day ceremony was organized at Liaquat University (LU) hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro on Friday where the national flag was hoisted by acting Medical Superintendent Dr. Nazir Haider Shah and the national anthem was played.

A cake was cut and sweets were distributed among the participants of the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Nazir Haider Shah said a live nation always celebrates their Independence day to pay homage to their heroes who had played their role in the Independence movement.

Dr. Shah said as a nation they should give up regionalism and ethnicity and unite to move forward for the development and prosperity of the country.

"On this day, we should follow the mission left behind by our national heroes including Quaid Azam and Alama Iqbal so that Pakistan could get out of the crisis", MS said and urged the hospital staff to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

The acting MS, on the occasion, visited different wards including children ward and distributed gifts, sweets, fruits and lunch boxes among admitted patients.

The AMS (Admin) Dr. Mairaj Muhammad Khan, Dr. Abdul Haleem Thebo, Dr. Mazhar Channa, senior professors and the consultant doctors were participated the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence

Recent Stories

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

2 minutes ago

PNSC holds tree plantation activity, flag hoisting ..

2 minutes ago

UAE-Israel Relations: Turkish President warns UAE ..

38 minutes ago

S. Korea's Moon Calls for Tougher COVID-19 Measure ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.