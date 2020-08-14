Liaquat University hospital celebrates Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Independence Day ceremony was organized at Liaquat University (LU) hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro on Friday where the national flag was hoisted by acting Medical Superintendent Dr. Nazir Haider Shah and the national anthem was played.

A cake was cut and sweets were distributed among the participants of the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Nazir Haider Shah said a live nation always celebrates their Independence day to pay homage to their heroes who had played their role in the Independence movement.

Dr. Shah said as a nation they should give up regionalism and ethnicity and unite to move forward for the development and prosperity of the country.

"On this day, we should follow the mission left behind by our national heroes including Quaid Azam and Alama Iqbal so that Pakistan could get out of the crisis", MS said and urged the hospital staff to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

The acting MS, on the occasion, visited different wards including children ward and distributed gifts, sweets, fruits and lunch boxes among admitted patients.

The AMS (Admin) Dr. Mairaj Muhammad Khan, Dr. Abdul Haleem Thebo, Dr. Mazhar Channa, senior professors and the consultant doctors were participated the ceremony.