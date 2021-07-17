Liaquat University Hospital declares emergency in view of rising numbers of corona cases

The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) has declared an emergency in view of the rising number of cases of COVID-19, measles, typhoid and some other diseases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) has declared an emergency in view of the rising number of cases of COVID-19, measles, typhoid and some other diseases.

The LUH spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Siddique Pahore had cancelled leaves of all doctors, paramedics and nurses in order to deal with the emergency situation.

Addressing the health officials at a meeting at his office the MS said the hospital had been put on high alert because the health facilities also received a large number of patients from many parts of Sindh.

The MS noted that the fourth wave of the coronavirus was infecting a higher number of the people while the monsoon season had entailed malaria, typhoid and diarrhea like illnesses besides the incidents of snake bites in the rural areas.

Pahore warned the doctors and other staff that he would not tolerate negligence in duty and asked the officials to provide medical treatment to the patients with utmost care and honesty.