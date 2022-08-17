UrduPoint.com

Liaquat University Hospital Director Admin Terms News Against Hospital As Fabricated

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Liaquat University Hospital Director Admin terms news against hospital as fabricated

Liaquat University Hospital's Director Admin and Finance Abdul Sattar Jatoi termed the news items published in some newspapers as fabricated and said that the purpose of these allegations was to spoil the image of the hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Liaquat University Hospital's Director Admin and Finance Abdul Sattar Jatoi termed the news items published in some newspapers as fabricated and said that the purpose of these allegations was to spoil the image of the hospital.

He said the baseless news related to the jobs in Civil Hospital in 2018 in which the recruitments were being attributed to him, while he claimed that it was the provincial government which it had formed a recruitment committee headed by Secretary Health.

Another committee headed by the Special Secretary Health was made for the scrutiny of the recruited employees after which the salaries of the employees were released, Jatoi said.

Meanwhile, LiaqUat University Hospital spokesman said that Director Admin had decided to go to court against the newspaper for publishing such fake and fabricated news.

Jatoi said efforts were taken to make this hospital on the model of any best private hospital, but some elements, on the personal grudge, trying their best to defame him for which he reserves the right to file defamation suit in the court of law.

Related Topics

Jatoi 2018 Government Best Jobs Court

Recent Stories

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opp ..

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

17 minutes ago
 Nomination papers of PTI chief rejected for NA-108 ..

Nomination papers of PTI chief rejected for NA-108

1 minute ago
 One died and three injured as a passenger jeep plu ..

One died and three injured as a passenger jeep plunges into gorge at Tarnawai

1 minute ago
 Radio Pakistan holds colourful Diamond Jubilee Awa ..

Radio Pakistan holds colourful Diamond Jubilee Awards ceremony after long hiatus ..

1 minute ago
 Air Canada Says to Operate at 79% of Pre-Pandemic ..

Air Canada Says to Operate at 79% of Pre-Pandemic Capacity This Summer

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.