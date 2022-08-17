Liaquat University Hospital Director Admin terms news against hospital as fabricated

Liaquat University Hospital's Director Admin and Finance Abdul Sattar Jatoi termed the news items published in some newspapers as fabricated and said that the purpose of these allegations was to spoil the image of the hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Liaquat University Hospital's Director Admin and Finance Abdul Sattar Jatoi termed the news items published in some newspapers as fabricated and said that the purpose of these allegations was to spoil the image of the hospital.

He said the baseless news related to the jobs in Civil Hospital in 2018 in which the recruitments were being attributed to him, while he claimed that it was the provincial government which it had formed a recruitment committee headed by Secretary Health.

Another committee headed by the Special Secretary Health was made for the scrutiny of the recruited employees after which the salaries of the employees were released, Jatoi said.

Meanwhile, LiaqUat University Hospital spokesman said that Director Admin had decided to go to court against the newspaper for publishing such fake and fabricated news.

Jatoi said efforts were taken to make this hospital on the model of any best private hospital, but some elements, on the personal grudge, trying their best to defame him for which he reserves the right to file defamation suit in the court of law.