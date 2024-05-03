Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job

The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad Friday invited applications from interested candidates for House Job

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad Friday invited applications from interested candidates for House Job.

According to a statement issued by the Medical Superintendent (MS) of LUH , applications were invited from medical graduates of MBBS batch 2024 for house jobs.

As per the announcement, application forms can be obtained from the House Job Section of LUH, Hyderabad.

The deadline for submitting application forms is set for May 15.

The list of candidates will be announced on May 20 and house job will start from May 21, 2024.