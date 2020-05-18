UrduPoint.com
Liaquat University Hospital Management Denies Reports Of Unsafe Disposal Of Hospital Waste

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 07:40 PM

Liaquat University Hospital management denies reports of unsafe disposal of hospital waste

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The management of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) has denied the disposal of clinical garbage without any safety measures and termed the appearance of news in a section of press as baseless.

The hospital spokesman informed on Monday that all clinical garbage including used syringes which used in Corona Isolation Ward and other departments of the hospital was being disposed off carefully by shifting the same in garbage vehicles to Insulator plant of the hospital established at Jamshoro branch.

The clinical garbage of the hospital was being disposed off through insulator plant since many years, he said and informed that all clinical garbage was being disposed and destroyed carefully so that the patients and their attendants in hospital could not be affected.

The hospital management had already set up a separate department to accomplish the said task in satisfactory manner and the performance of the said department was being monitored by the officials of Environment Protection Agency and other departments concerned, he added.

