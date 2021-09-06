Liaquat University Hospital organizes Defence Day ceremony, pays tribute to martyrs

Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad here Monday organized a special ceremony to celebrate Defence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad here Monday organized a special ceremony to celebrate Defence Day.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore paid tribute to martyrs, Ghazi's and war heroes who had defeated India in her aggression of 1965.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Pahore said "our brave and valiant armed forces had not only deterred Indian aggression against our motherland but inflicted severe blows to them with humiliating defeat".

The Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, AMS General Dr.

Shahid islam Junejo, Dr. Shoukat Lakho, Dr. Mujeeb Rehman Kalwar and others also spoke on the occasion.

They said alive nations always celebrate their past victories along with paying homage to their martyrs and heroes.

"Pakistan is a gift of Almighty Allah for Muslims of the sub continent and we, as a nation must work alongwith our armed forces for protection of the motherland", they said.

The ceremony was attended among others by a large number of medical, para medical and nursing staff of the hospital.