Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Liaquat University Hospital sees significant improvement in healthcare services: MS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro Dr. Kashif Ali Memon has said that the growing number of patients seeking treatment at the hospital reflects significant improvements in the medical facilities provided.

He attributed this progress to the tireless efforts of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Dr. Memon expressed these views on the occasion of a detailed visit to the various wards and departments of the civil hospital, Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

AMS General Jamshoro Dr. Munir Ahmed Sheikh, AMS General Dr. Poonam Jatoi, AMS Dr. Mohammad Ali Qaim Khani, AMS Dr. Mujeeb ur Rehman Kalwar, AMS Admin Jamshoro Dr. Abdul Ghafar Shaikh along with other hospital officials, consultants and doctors were also present.

MS highlighted the longstanding need for a modern, fully-equipped emergency department at Jamshoro.

Previously, the limited capacity of the emergency ward posed challenges in providing medical care to patients, especially those injured in road accidents and other emergencies. He remarked that the newly established 30-bed emergency department now includes facilities such as CT scans, minor OT, ECG, digital X-rays and more along with an ICU nearby for critically ill patients.

He added that the Radiology Department, under the supervision of Senior consultant Dr. Adnan Ahmed Qureshi, offers advanced diagnostic services, including MRI, CT scans, Doppler ultrasound, digital X-rays and other tests.

On this occasion, Dr. Kashif Ali Memon directed AMS General Jamshoro to upgrade all operation theaters. He instructed that any necessary resources be communicated in writing to ensure timely provision.

