Liaquat University Hospital Sees Significant Improvement In Healthcare Services: MS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro Dr. Kashif Ali Memon has said that the growing number of patients seeking treatment at the hospital reflects significant improvements in the medical facilities provided.
He attributed this progress to the tireless efforts of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Dr. Memon expressed these views on the occasion of a detailed visit to the various wards and departments of the civil hospital, Hyderabad and Jamshoro.
AMS General Jamshoro Dr. Munir Ahmed Sheikh, AMS General Dr. Poonam Jatoi, AMS Dr. Mohammad Ali Qaim Khani, AMS Dr. Mujeeb ur Rehman Kalwar, AMS Admin Jamshoro Dr. Abdul Ghafar Shaikh along with other hospital officials, consultants and doctors were also present.
MS highlighted the longstanding need for a modern, fully-equipped emergency department at Jamshoro.
Previously, the limited capacity of the emergency ward posed challenges in providing medical care to patients, especially those injured in road accidents and other emergencies. He remarked that the newly established 30-bed emergency department now includes facilities such as CT scans, minor OT, ECG, digital X-rays and more along with an ICU nearby for critically ill patients.
He added that the Radiology Department, under the supervision of Senior consultant Dr. Adnan Ahmed Qureshi, offers advanced diagnostic services, including MRI, CT scans, Doppler ultrasound, digital X-rays and other tests.
On this occasion, Dr. Kashif Ali Memon directed AMS General Jamshoro to upgrade all operation theaters. He instructed that any necessary resources be communicated in writing to ensure timely provision.
Recent Stories
Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences
United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes its 2024 Agenda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Liaquat University Hospital sees significant improvement in healthcare services: MS1 minute ago
-
NPC organizes Christmas program for Christian members1 minute ago
-
Sindh govt initiated climate resilient projects to ensure sustainable recovery: Murad Shah1 minute ago
-
3 killed in Tehsil Jand firing incident31 minutes ago
-
Polio drive in full swing: 84% target achieved in four days41 minutes ago
-
Report launched on Greece boat tragedy stressing multi-layered surveillance system41 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues 4th consecutive day in AJK51 minutes ago
-
President, Chinese ambassador discuss ways to enhance cooperation51 minutes ago
-
AJK table tennis squad wins bronze medal in national 'Quaid-e-Azam Games'51 minutes ago
-
Secretary Women Development visits TTC Kharan1 hour ago
-
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
CDA chairman pushes for swift action on Islamabad’s solid waste management project1 hour ago