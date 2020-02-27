Liaquat University Hospital sets up 12-bed Corona isolation ward

The management of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad has established an isolation ward consisting of 12 beds and equipped with all required facilities to cope with any threat of Corona virus in Hyderabad and its adjoining areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The management of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad has established an isolation ward consisting of 12 beds and equipped with all required facilities to cope with any threat of Corona virus in Hyderabad and its adjoining areas.

This was stated by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro during his visit to the isolation ward here on Thursday.

He said in civil hospital Hyderabad, a 6-bed isolation ward had already been established after receiving reports about outbreak of corona virus in China and now 6 more beds had been increased in the ward.

Dr. Kalhoro directed the medical as well as para-medical staff to discharge responsibilities and never pay heed on propaganda regarding corona virus as specialist professor were available in this hospital round the clock to provide treatment to patients suffering from any viral infections.

The state of the art machinery and medical equipment were available in civil hospital for pathological tests and providing medical treatment to the patients, the MS said and added that doctors, nursing and other para medical staff had been deputed to cope with any situation.

He said after receiving information of the outbreak of Corona virus in China, civil hospital management had established isolation ward consisting of 6-beds and assigned specialist doctors and other staff to remain alert there round the clock.

Dr. Kalhoro informed that a senior doctor Nazeer Haider Shah had been assigned as focal person to look after the isolation ward.

The Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Shoukat Lakho, Dr. Muhammad Siddiq Pahore, Dr. Muhammad Shahid Junejo and others were also present on the occasion.