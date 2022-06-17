Liaquat University Hospital surgeons successfully conducts oral cancer surgery

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical (OMFS) team of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad successfully conducted the oral cancer surgery first of its kind in Upper Sindh.

According to hospital sources, the milestone was achieved by the OMFS team comprising Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahzad and Associate Professor Dr. Suneel Kumar under supervision of the Chairman Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Dr Kashif Ali Channar.

The team spearheaded a new era in the field of oral cancer surgery when a patient was surgically treated with a cancer ablative surgery and simultaneous reconstruction via radial forearm free flap.

The plastic surgery team was composed of the Head of Plastic Surgery Department of Bilawal Medical College Kotri Dr. Amna and Head of Plastic Surgery Department LUMHS Jamshoro Dr. Mahesh Kumar.

Following the excision of the tumor, the patient was declared cancer free intra operatively by the Histopathology Team of Liaquat University Hospital headed by Prof. Dr. Raheel.

The operation lasted for almost ten hours and was monitored by the Anesthesia Team led by Dr. Ashiq Mehdi. After completion of all required medical procedures, the patient was promptly shifted to surgical ICU where he is stable and under care of SICU staff.